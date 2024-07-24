Atlanta Braves Closer to Key Player Returning
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II continues his progression toward his return. Harris was spotted out on the field with the team by beat writer David O’Brien.
The video showed him doing light exercises - stretching out and working the legs - in the right field with what looks like the training staff. He is not in uniform with the rest of the team.
No timetable has been released as Harris continues his recovery.
Harris’s last appearance with the Braves was on June 14 in the 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He exited the game after pulling his hamstring while rounding the basepaths in the first inning.
In 67 games this season, Harris batted .250 with a .653 OPS, five home runs and 20 RBIs. He had been experiencing a significant-down year before his injury. Ideally, he’ll be able to get back to form when fully healthy.
For those wondering why the progress is only where it is six weeks later, let’s look at his diagnosis. Harris has a Grade 2 Hamstring injury. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a Grade 2 injury indicates a partial tear. An injury that severe can take “weeks to months” to fully recover.
So, Harris is still in the physical therapy stage. He still needs to fully regain strength in his hamstring before he can go to a rehab assignment - a situation in which he could reaggravate it and set him back further if not careful.
However, once he returns, the Braves will gain a key reinforcement in the outfield. At this point, he obviously won’t be back until after the Trade Deadline, so the Braves will need to take that into consideration. Even with Harris back in the lineup, something we can still expect before the end of the season, they likely still need to go shopping for extra help.