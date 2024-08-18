Braves' Austin Riley to Undergo Further Testing After HBP
The Atlanta Braves will need to continue holding their breath with third baseman Austin Riley.
Braves manager Brian Snitner told the media after the 3-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels that the tests Riley underwent on his arm Sunday were "inconclusive." Riley exited the game after getting hit by a pitch in his right arm near his hand and wrist during the first inning.
Snitker added that Riley will undergo more testing once the team returns to Atlanta.
"We'll just have to wait until tomorrow and get him to our people and have him run through the CT when we get home," Snitker told the media, via 680 The Fan's Kevin McAlpin. "Until we get him home with our people ... we won't know. It swelled up and was sore."
The pitch that hit Riley's right arm was a 97 mph sinker. He remained in the game to run the bases after taking first base, but he didn't take the field with the Braves in the bottom of the first inning.
Luke Williams took over at third base. Williams went 1-for-3 after replacing Riley.
If Riley has to miss any significant time, it will be a huge blow for the Braves. Atlanta is already without right fielder Ronald Acuña for the rest of the season and second baseman Ozzie Albies. If Riley lands on the injured list, the Braves will be without their first three hitters from their 2024 opening day lineup.
In six MLB seasons, Riley has posted a .272 average with an .840 OPS, 153 home runs and 429 RBI in 718 games. He's a 2-time National League All-Star and 2-time NL Sliver Slugger winner.
This season, Riley is hitting .256 with an .782 OPS and 47 extra-base hits, including 19 home runs. Although he's not having his best statistical season, again, a Riley absence would leave a big hole in the middle of Atlanta's lineup.
Williams came into Sunday's action with only 16 MLB plate appearances this season. He is 57-for-261 (.218) with 12 extra-base hits in four MLB seasons.