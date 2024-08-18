Braves' Austin Riley Exits After HBP in Series Finale Against Angels
It's unclear whether or not Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker listens to Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust' in his office. But the Braves did suffer another injury on Sunday.
Third baseman Austin Riley left the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. Luke Williams entered the game at third base upon Riley's exit.
The pitch that hit Riley was not in an ideal spot.
"Good grief, Austin Riley is out of the game after being hit by a pitch in his right hand/wrist in the first inning," 680 The Fan's Kevin McAlpin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Luke Williams at third base for the Braves."
Riley remained in the game for the rest of the top of the first to run the bases. But he didn't take the field with the Braves in the bottom of the first.
It's been one step forward, two steps backward for the Braves on the injury front most of this season. Center fielder Michael Harris II returned for the Braves on Wednesday, but Jorge Soler left in the same game because of a hamstring injury.
Although the Braves and Soler sound hopeful that the 2021 World Series MVP will return soon, he hasn't played since Wednesday. Now, the Braves will have to hold their breath and hope Riley won't be out long term.
Soler and Riley aren't the only Braves banged up. Right fielder Ronald Acuña and starting pitcher Spencer Strider are out for the rest of the season. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, along with pitchers Reynaldo López and A.J. Minter, are also currently sidelined on the 10-day injured list.
Riley isn't having his best season this year. But he made the NL All-Star team in both 2022 and 2023. He also won the NL Sliver Slugger award for third base in 2021 and 2023.
This season, he is hitting .256 with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 63 runs in 425 at-bats.