Austin Riley Makes History at Opportune Time for Braves
Third baseman Austin Riley was the most vocal about his disappointment to the Atlanta Braves 0-7 start to the 2025 season. So, it's not all that surprising the veteran corner infielder was at the center of a key comeback in the series opener versus the Philadelphia Phillies.
Riley recorded two doubles, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored, in the 7-5 victory Tuesday night. With the four total bases, Riley also made a little bit of club history, passing outfielder Ralph Garr on the team's all-time total bases list.
One might call Riley a little bit lucky on his first double. The extra-base hit appeared to be a routine fly ball to left centerfield, but because of a miscommunication between the Phillies outfielders, it landed just in front of center fielder Johan Rojas.
Use whatever cliché you'd like -- it's better to be lucky than good. That's the kind of stuff that can happen when a player puts the ball in play. The Braves were due a break.
They all seem to apply.
But the double was extremely key, as Phillies starter Zack Wheeler couldn't pitch around the fielding miscue. Wheeler eventually walked outfielder Jarred Kelenic and then gave up a three-run homer to catcher Sean Murphy.
Riley then registered a more conventional double in the seventh. With the game tied 5-5, the third baseman smashed an extra-base hit to the right centerfield gap, which scored Marcell Ozuna from second.
Riley now has four hits in the past three games. That's more than he had on the entire road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles to begin the season.
The second double gave the Braves for good versus their rival Tuesday night. That's no small accomplishment, with Atlanta trying to climb out of an early-season hole in the standings.
But Braves manager Brian Snitker hopes the game-winning double has a major impact on the greater picture.
"You kind of hope that something like that relaxes him a little bit, and he hit it right where he lives," Snitker told reporters after the win. "That’s kind of his power alley right there. When he’s going good, that’s where he hits the ball.
"Hopefully that’s a sign of good things to come for him. Obviously, one of the bigger at-bats we’ve had all year. I’m glad he’s the one who got it.”
Riley's second double had historical significance as well. With the double, Riley moved ahead of outfielder Ralph Garr for 32nd place on the Braves' all-time total bases list according to MLB.com. Riley has posted 1,382 total bases in 729 career games.
Hopefully for the Braves, in a few weeks, the team can point to his second double Tuesday not only for its historical significance but as the point at which Riley truly broke out of his early 2025 slump.