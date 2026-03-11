Strider's Progress in Spring Training Translating to Results for Braves

Spencer Strider took his time laying the foundation this spring for who he wants to evolve into. It would mean some adjustments. Those who simply look at the stat lines weren't going to be happy. However, the Atlanta Braves starter took the mound on Wednesday and showed what has been coming together.

Strike gave the Braves four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, while striking out five. He struck out the side in the third inning. While he's not focused on the results, it still makes for a promising performance. He did this against what was mainly the Rays' major league lineup.

Along with the actual stat line, the fastball was sharp and still hovering in the mid-90s. It was placed well for the most part. However, the highlight is how well he was mixing his pitches.

While a plurality of his pitches were fastballs, he didn't rely on them. He mixed his three breaking balls well to keep hitters guessing. Each hitter who struck out didn't get a pattern, even if they saw all four pitches in a single at-bat. Another important note, which played a role in the results, is the chemistry he's building with catcher Drake Baldwin.

"I felt [Baldwin] did a good job sequencing things," Strider said after his start on Wednesday. "I felt like we were on the same page, too."

Strider was satisfied with the shapes of his slider and was notably happy with how his changeup looked. It's all about becoming a more complete pitcher. He can't succeed without his fastball, but without the old velocity, he has to complement it.

"If guys aren't up there respecting your fastball or whatever it takes to get that, it's a very difficult path to success," he said. "Commanding the offspeed is going to help."

Strider said he isn't trying to throw a certain number of any pitchers. He's just trying to see where he is, and then he evaluates. Spring training is the time to make those adjustments. He felt that by the time the regular season comes, that opportunity has passed.

"You're not practicing in the regular season, in a real game," he said. "You're competing. So, I think now, you can afford to be more analytical in the moment and work on those adjustments."

Of course, adjustments are made during the season. This wasn't what he meant to say. It's nuanced. The idea is that you're in a different headspace. The game matters. You're not in tutorial mode anymore. It affects what you do and how you do it.

Once that comes, the overall stat line can matter, at least to him. From the outside looking in, they can matter now because it's a reflection of the work he's putting in to take that next step. He's not going to blank teams every time, but if the goal is to build toward consistency, we can expect to see similar strong outings as we approach the regular season.

The Braves beat the Rays 5-3 in North Port on Wednesday. They head to Bradenton on Thursday for a night game against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

