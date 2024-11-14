Braves' Austin Riley Drops on Third Basemen Rankings After Disappointing 2024
When everyone is healthy, the Atlanta Braves possess at least four different players who are top 5 at their respective positions. The problem in 2024, though, was the Braves were not healthy.
Even before suffering a season-ending injury, Braves third baseman Austin Riley was not experiencing a great statistical season. For that reason, along with his injury, Riley didn't finish among the top 10 third basemen for the 2024 season from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
Instead, Reuter ranked Riley at No. 14 on his list of the top 25 third basemen.
"After averaging 36 home runs, 99 RBI and 6.2 WAR over the past three seasons, Riley had a down year by his standards before missing the final month and a half of the season with a broken right hand," wrote Reuter.
The good news, though, is Reuter expects Riley to be among the elite third basemen again in 2025.
"He still posted a 115 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 2.9 WAR in 110 games, and he should be a top-five player at the position again in 2025 with a clean bill of health," added Reuter.
The Bleacher Report writer had a similar analysis for Braves first baseman Matt Olson. While Olson didn't miss any games because of injury, he experienced a down season by his standards.
Reuter still ranked Olson at No. 5 among all first basemen in 2024. He also projected that Olson could improve upon that ranking next season.
Riley has the most room for improvement after coming in at No. 14 among third basemen on Reuter's list. From 2021-23, Riley finished top 7 in National League MVP voting every season.
During that stretch, he also made two All-Star teams and won two Silver Slugger awards.
In that three-year stretch, Riley hit .286 with an .878 OPS. Along with 36 home runs and 99 RBI, he averaged 99 runs, 35 doubles and 56 walks per season.
Riley finished with a .256 average, 47 extra-base hits, including 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 63 runs in 425 at-bats over 110 games last season.