Braves Get Good News on Injured 3B Austin Riley: Report
The Atlanta Braves will begin the unofficial second half of the season without third baseman Austin Riley. The Braves placed the two-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list with a strained right abdomen Saturday.
But hours before facing the New York Yankees in the series opener to begin the second half Friday, the Braves had positive injury updates on Riley.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Riley participated in batting practice Friday afternoon. Bowman added that the third baseman was hopeful he would return within a week.
The Athletic's David O'Brien also had positive details on Riley. O'Brien reported Riley rehabbed at his home in Memphis during the All-Star break. After returning to Atlanta, Riley told reporters he is "feeling much better."
Riley hasn't been an All-Star the past two seasons like he was in 2022 and 2023. This season, his batting average is higher than it was in 2024, but his OPS has declined again.
But the Braves could still really use Riley back in the lineup sooner rather than later. When the third baseman is right, he's one of the top players at his position in the National League.
In addition to two All-Star nominations, Riley has earned two Silver Slugger awards in his career during the 2021 and 2023 campaigns. In 2023, Riley hit .281 with an .861 OPS, 37 home runs, 97 RBI and 117 runs.
From 2021-23, Riley averaged 36 home runs, 99 RBI and 99 runs while batting .286. This season, the third baseman is slashing .274/.324/.441 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and 51 runs in 93 games.
Without Riley on Saturday and Sunday before the All-Star break, Nacho Alvarez started at third base for the Braves. Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Saturday but 0-for-3 with a strikeout and walk on Sunday.
Alvarez is set to start at third base and bat seventh for the Braves on Friday versus the Yankees.