Braves' Austin Riley Drops From Top 3B Spot on MLB Network List
As was the case for many of the Atlanta Braves position players, third baseman Austin Riley experienced a disappointing 2024 season. Because of that, he fell several spots on the MLB Network's The Shredder List, which ranks the top 10 players at each position around the league.
But Riley remained in the top 5 at his position as the No. 5-ranked third baseman on the list.
"He had a slow start [to 2024]. He had picked it up, but then had his season end on a hit-by-pitch in mid-August," MLB Network host Brian Kenny said. "He played 110 games with a 115 OPS+ overall. Riley is still the total package and entering only his age 28 season. Still in his prime."
Riley was No. 1 on the same list last year.
Riley only playing 110 games certainly hurt his status among the elite third basemen in the league. But as Kenny said, Riley started the season slowly when he was healthy too.
In fact, Riley arguably experienced the worst season of his career in 2024. While he posted a lower batting average and OPS during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, Riley didn't eclipse 300 plate appearances in either of those seasons.
During 2024, he hit .256 with a .783 OPS in 469 plate appearances. He also had just 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 63 runs in his 110 games. As a result, Riley didn't make the All-Star team for the first time in two years.
In 2023, Riley hit .281 with an .861 OPS. He also smashed 37 home runs with 97 RBI and 117 runs. From 2021-23, Riley had at least 33 home runs, 90 RBI, and 90 runs in every season.
The good news is MLB Network fully expects Riley to be back at that level this season. There's nothing to suggest Riley won't return to form now fully healthy and only 28 years old.
Riley won the Silver Slugger award at third base in the National League in 2021 and 2023. He also made the NL All-Star team during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
He should be a force in the heart of the Braves batting order once again this summer.