Braves TV Announcer Turns Heads With 'Gulf of Mexico' Reaction
It may be Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves players. But the team's play-by-play television announcer Brandon Gaudin is in mid-season form.
In today's world, politics are everywhere. They come up even in the most innocent of sports conversations in America today.
But on Sunday, Gaudin navigated a potentially politically controversial subject beautifully during Atlanta's Spring Training game versus the New York Yankees.
During the telecast, the Braves welcomed Vice President and General Manager of its Spring Training facilities, Mike Dunn, into the booth. After Gaudin asked Dunn to tell Atlanta fans why they should attend a Braves Spring Training game at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., Dunn referenced the body of water close to the facility.
"We're 10 miles from the Gulf of Mexico," Dunn said. "There's plenty to do. It's kind of an old, Florida feel."
Since the beginning of Donald Trump's second term as President of the United States, the Gulf of Mexico is the old term to describe the body of water along Florida's west coast. Trump signed an executive order renaming it the Gulf of America, going so far as to declare Feb. 9 as "Gulf of America Day."
Gaudin offered a priceless look in Dunn's direction when Dunn called the gulf its original name. Check it out at the 25-second mark of the video below.
Gaudin reacted in such a way that liberals might see his facial expression as disapproving of the "Gulf of Mexico" name. But Gaudin's smirk after his first reaction also seems to suggest he's looking forward to the angry tweets likely to come from Trump supporters after the broadcast referred to the body of water as the Gulf of Mexico.
Gaudin's partner, color commentator CJ Nitkowski, appeared to have a good laugh too a couple seconds after the gulf's reference.
If it wasn't already clear Gaudin was going to remain apolitical to Dunn's remark, the play-by-play announcer made it obvious during his segway back from a commercial break.
"Just a stone's throw from the Gulf of Something," said Gaudin while the camera panned down the Florida coast.
Gaudin caused some waves with the exchange. Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes covered the story on March 3, which was ironic since Gaudin was quite exceptional in the segment.
Social media users approved as well. The two video tweets of Gaudin from Awful Announcing gained hundreds of likes.
"Evansville legend," Troy said in reference to Gaudin, who is from Evansville, Ind.
Gaudin is entering his third season in the Braves booth. He replaced longtime Braves announcer Chip Caray, who left for the same role with the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2022 season.