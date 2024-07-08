Braves DFA J.P. Martinez, With Another Move Pending
The Atlanta Braves continue to shuffle the 40-man roster following their series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
According to BBWAA member and sports writer Francys Romero, the Braves are designating outfielder J.P. Martinez for assignment. He will now go through waivers.
Once a player is designated for assignment, he is off the team’s 40-man roster and will go through waivers. If Martinez clears waivers, the Braves can either release Martinez or be assigned outright to a minor league team - aka just stick around Gwinnett. The Braves can also trade Martinez to another club that claims him off waivers.
Maybe not Coincidentally - Rosario Strong in Return to Braves Organization
The Braves re-signed Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal on Friday. Rosario reported to Triple-A Gwinnett and immediately had a strong weekend with the club, including a 2-for-4 day solo shot in the Stripers’ 4-3 loss to the St. Paul Saints on Sunday.
In three games, Rosario batted .273 with a 1.060 OPS. Rosario played 67 games with the Washington Nationals this season before returning to the Braves organization. He batted .183 with a .555 OPS, seven home runs and 26 RBIs.
Anderson Progressing in Rehab Assignment
Braves starter Ian Anderson is reportedly leaving Augusta following two strong appearances with the Augusta GreenJackets during his rehab assignment. His next destination is to be determined.
It’s likely he will head to a higher level of the minor leagues (Rome?), but it shouldn’t be much longer before he finds himself back in Atlanta.
In 12 1/3 innings pitched during his rehab, Anderson has allowed just one earned run. In his most recent start, Anderson pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings, walked one and struck out five before the game was postponed due to rain.