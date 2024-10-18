Braves Games to Air on Rebranded Bally Sports Channel in 2025
The Bally Sports era of the Regional Sports Network is coming to an end. The channels will rebrand to the FanDuel Sports Network beginning Monday. This change will apply to all 16 RSNs, including Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, which airs the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.
The Bally Sports app will transition to the Fan Duel App. The sportsbook will also be supplying content to the RSNs.
Fan Duel is the largest sportsbook in the United States, so this agreement should bring some solid money into the company.
With that, the era of the Braves airing on a Bally Sports channel is over.
The regional sports network operated under the Bally moniker from 2021 to 2024. Before that, it had been a Fox Sports channel going back to 1997.
Not much is expected to change outside of the graphics and branding. It will be the same broadcasters on the same channel and local blackout restrictions still apply. It’s the exact same situation from when Fox became Bally.
A big question is what kind of exposure will fans get to sports betting content on the broadcasts. Sports betting isn’t legal in Georgia, which would defeat the purpose of even posting lines or odds.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on-air betting integration will only take place in states where sports betting is legal. So the answer for now is no. If you watch a Braves or Hawks game, you will not see that content.
The Braves are one of the few teams to remain under the Diamond Sports Group umbrella during bankruptcy proceedings.
The Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers have parted ways while the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers were dropped. These are differentiated because they are seen as different from a legal standpoint.
These teams are expected to become part of an MLB-produced TV broadcast. They were aired on other local channels as well as MLB TV without blackout restrictions.