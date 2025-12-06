Braves Trade Target Unlikley to Be Moved During Offseason

As the Atlanta Braves search for more offense and the Winter Meetings approach, one highly discussed All-Star might not be an option. According to The Athletic, including Ken Rosenthal, the Twins don't plan on moving outfielder Byron Buxton, among other key players.

While he has expressed willingness to lift his no-trade clause, it doesn't matter if the team doesn't want to trade you. They can certainly keep that in mind if they change their mind, but don't hold your breath that they do.

While the Twins were major sellers during the past deadline, they aim to keep a core of key players together and try to compete next season. Rosenthal added that it would likely require "an overwhelming" offer for the Twins to agree to a deal.

The Braves likely don't have assets or the desire to make an offer that significant. Based on how this is sounding, it would likely take some top prospects that they wouldn't want to give up to get Buxton.

Getting an outfielder isn't a priority for the Braves this offseason. However, they'd certainly like to add a bat if they could, opening up the discussion on Buxton. Recently, ESPN's Jeff Passan labeled the Braves a strong fit for the All-Star outfielder. However, even he gave relatively low odds of his moving at 35%. Those odds show some willingness with the right offer, but again, don't count on it.

Why there is a desire to see Buxton in Atlanta is obvious. Apart from being from Georgia, he brings an all-around skill set. He brings the glove and the power. He saw a baserunning resurgence last season, swiping 24 bags after only racking single-digit totals in the previous five years. Matching that with a career high of 35 home runs means he has 30-30 potential.

In a previous discussion, Atlanta Braves on SI has suggested the best way to make room for Buxton is to move Jurickson Profar to DH, which would solve that position too. However, for now, any discussion seems like a moot point.

This isn't the first time in the last few weeks that hopes of fans acquiring a big name had to be shot down. While this Buxton update was general, the update on Corey Seager was far from that. He had the Braves on his no-trade list. While that doesn't mean he will refuse to go to Atlanta full stop, it creates an obstacle. Reports indicate that the Rangers don't plan to trade him.

There are plenty of options out there for the Braves to make a move for. However, one big bat in the outfielder and a dream scenario at shortstop are non-starters for now.

