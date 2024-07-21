Braves Ozzie Albies Exits with Injury vs. Cardinals
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies exited Sunday’s 6-2 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals with an apparent left wrist injury.
In the top of the ninth inning with two on and two outs, Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani stole second base as Albies tried to apply the tag.
His glove awkwardly hit Siani’s left shoulder and he quickly squatted down grabbing his wrist.
Zach Short came in to replace Albies for the remainder of the game.
In 90 games this season, Albies has batted .258 with a .717 OPS, eight home runs and 46 RBIs.
The injuries for the Braves continue to pile on, and now it’s another one of their consistent faces in the lineup.
Just earlier on Sunday, starting pitcher Max Fried went on the Injured List with forearm neuritis.
The Braves have also been missing outfielder Michael Harris II with a hamstring injury for over a month and super star Ronald Acuña Jr. is out the remainder of the season with an ACL tear.
These are just two of the current injuries. Other players have missed time over the course of the season.
As if things couldn’t get worse for the Braves, they now head toward the trade deadline with another key player presumably injured.
They already needed outfield and rotation help, and now they need help in the infield. The Braves do have options in their system who might be able to jump in for Albies such as Nacho Alvarez.
The Braves could also decide to run Zach Short out there since he’s already on the Major League roster. He has already filled in for Orlando Arcia at shortstop for a few games this season.
The Braves return to action Monday night when they host the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.