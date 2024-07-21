Braves Announce Costly Injury in Pitching Rotation
The Atlanta Braves are dealing with yet another injury.
The team announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that they placed left-handed starter Max Fried on the injury list Sunday. Fried's placement on the IL will be retroactive to July 18.
Fried is dealing with left forearm neuritis, which is inflammation of a nerve in his forearm. The most common nerve for a pitcher to injury in his forearm is the ulnar nerve, but the Braves didn't specify which nerve in Fried's pitching forearm is causing the issue.
"The Braves today recalled LHP Dylan Dodd to Atlanta and placed LHP Max Friend on the 15-day injured list, backdated to July 18, with left forearm neuritis," wrote the Braves official X account.
The Athletic's David O'Brien also called Fried's injury "left forearm neuritis" but added that he will be providing updates.
"SIGNIFICANT News: The Braves put Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with left forearm neuritis," wrote O'Brien.
An injury to one of the team's top three starting pitchers was one of the last things the Braves needed to begin the second half of the season. The Braves offense has been inconsistent this season, but Atlanta holds the top National League wild card spot because of its starting pitching.
Starters Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Fried all made the NL All-Star team. Together, they have helped the Braves post the best ERA in the MLB this season despite the fact the team lost ace pitcher Spencer Strider during the first week of the season.
Fried owns a 7-5 record with a 3.08 ERA and 1.157 WHIP over 18 starts during 2024. He leads the NL with 2 complete games and 1 shutout.
He's second in innings pitched and third in strikeouts for the Braves.
Fried gave up 1 run on 5 hits and 3 walks with 7 strikeouts over 6 innings during his last start on July 11. But he took the loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the Braves fell 1-0.
The last time Fried took the mound in a game, though, was the MLB All-Star Game on July 16. He faced 4 batters, allowing just 1 walk, in 1 inning.
With Fried sidelined, the Braves could explore acquiring another starting pitcher before MLB's trade deadline on July 30.