Braves-Phillies Wednesday Matchup Postponed, Rescheduled Date Announced
The Atlanta Braves will have to wait an additional day to get another crack at their NL East rival.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that the second game of the Braves-Phillies series has been postponed because of poor weather. The Philadelphia area is experienced rain Wednesday afternoon and the night's forecast isn't any better.
The two teams will face each other in a doubleheader Thursday to conclude the three-game series.
"Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed," the Phillies announced in a statement on social media. "It will be made up on Thursday, May 29, as part of a split day/night doubleheader."
First pitch of the first game in the doubleheader Thursday will occur at 1:05 pm ET. The nightcap of the doubleheader will begin at the regular scheduled time of 6:45 pm ET.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported on X minutes after the Phillies announced the rainout that the Braves pitching matchups for the two games will remain the same.
Atlanta will start rookie AJ Smith-Shawver in the first game Thursday and then Chris Sale in the series' conclusion. The Phillies will also pitch the same two starters, but Philadelphia is switching which pitcher will start which game.
Cristopher Sanchez will face Smith-Shawver in the first game while Zack Wheeler is set to square off versus Sale.
Atlanta suffered a 2-0 loss to the Phillies to begin the series Tuesday night. The Braves had just two at-bats with runners in scoring position during the shutout defeat.
Spencer Strider suffered the loss even though he gave up only one hit. Strider also had four walks and one hit batsman with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
The Braves matched the Phillies with five hits, but Atlanta was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.
With the loss, the Braves fell to 9.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East with a 25-28 record. There's still four months remaining in the season, but about half of Atlanta's 2025 matchups with the Phillies will be played after this week.
That fact and the deficit the Braves face in the division race makes the last two games of this series in Philadelphia crucial. They will now be played as part of a doubleheader that the Braves pretty much need to sweep.
The Braves are 2-2 versus the Phillies this season. They took two of three from their division rival in early April at Truist Park.