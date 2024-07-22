Braves Newcomer Bitten by Injury Bug Hours after Signing
Atlanta Braves' newly signed second baseman, Whit Merrifield, was declared day-to-day after sustaining a finger injury while getting work on the field.
According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports writer Gabe Burns, Merrifield took a ball off the finger of his throwing hand.
"Whit Merrifield was working on field and took a ball off his finger on his throwing hand," wrote Burns on X. "He’s getting checked on now. Can’t make this up."
Just hours after joining the Braves, he catches the injury bug that’s gone around the clubhouse. This comes just a day after second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a wrist injury taking him out for approximately eight weeks.
They shuffled the roster to make room for Merrifield, and they won’t be getting his services for likely the next few games.
Even with the day-to-day status, this team cannot catch a break.
“Can’t make it up….This year is something else,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
In 53 games with the Philadelphia Phillies this season, the former all-star batted .199 with a .572 OPS, three home runs and batted in 11 runs. The Phillies released him on July 12.
The Braves hoped a change of scenery would do the second baseman some good. Just last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he batted .272 with a .700 OPS. His season was good enough to represent the Blue Jays in Seattle for the All-Star Game. Now, this return to form can still happen, but it’ll have to wait.
The nine-year veteran is a three-time all-star in his career. He led the American League in hits in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. The highlight came in the latter year when he racked up 206 hits as the leadoff man for the Kansas City Royals. He’s also led the American League in stolen bases on three separate occasions. Merrifield is a three-time all-star and has also received MVP votes in his career.
The Braves will start their series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m.