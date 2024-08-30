Braves Well Represented on MLB's Best Player at Every Age List
Players in Major League Baseball are evaluated in a lot of ways. Some are the best in the league as a whole. Others are determined to be the best at their position. How about age group? Not one that comes to mind often but makes for a fun exercise.
According to MLB.com, several Atlanta Braves players are considered the best players of their specific ages. Make note that this is based on what their ages were on June 30 - this is officially known as their “baseball age.”
Ronald Acuña Jr. was named the best player who is 26 years old after being the best 25-year-old player last year. Yes, this list has been done for the last few years, apparently.
"Yeah, so he’s hurt. He’s still the reigning NL MVP and one of the most exciting players in recent baseball memory," wrote Will Leitch on MLB.com. "And he’ll be back at full speed for Opening Day 2025. One of these days, Atlanta is going to win a World Series with him (he was injured for the Braves' 2021 title run)."
He edges out Adley Rutschman for that top spot. Kind of crazy to think that they are both the same age, but it makes sense when you remember that Rutschman was drafted out of college -
Acuña was already in the Majors by this point.
Being the by player at your age is a step down from being the top player in the National League, regardless, but Acuña's MVP says he's one of the best players in baseball regardless of age.
The next top Braves for their age is 40-year-old Charlie Morton, who beats out his teammate Jesse Chavez.
"He’s still taking the ball every fifth day, still giving his team a chance to win," wrote Leitch.
While not the best for his age, shout out to Marcell Ozuna for being the runner-up behind Yankees starter Gerrit Cole for being the top player who is 33 years old.
And while he’s currently plays for the Dodgers, might as well point out that Freddie Freeman is the best player at age 34. He has been the best of his age as a Brave in the past, most recently in his final season in Atlanta in 2021.
As goofy as this list is, it is interesting the various long-time veterans and up-and-coming stars together on a list. You can see the different generations of players laid out in front of you.
It’s fun seeing Freeman and even some non-Braves such as Andrew McCutchen and Clayton Kershaw on the best list after all these years. They guys you grew up with and who they were up against.
Makes for a nice nostalgia trip while also getting to admire who will be the ones who bring nostalgia for the kids today.