Braves Clear Roster Spot Ahead of MLB All-Star Festivities
The Atlanta Braves have opened a spot on their 40-man roster.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported Monday that the Braves outrighted utilityman Brian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett. With the move, Anderson is no longer on the team's 40-man roster.
There was no report over the weekend that the Braves placed Anderson on waivers. But MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald wrote that Anderson "appears" to have cleared through waivers without being claimed, which would have been required in order for the Braves to outright Anderson to Triple-A.
The Braves didn't make a cooresponding move along with outrighting Anderson on Monday, so the team has an open spot on their 40-man roster. More than likely, the team will fill that void after the All-Star Game on Tuesday but before the start of the weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
Anderson appeared in three games for the Braves this season. He failed to reach base and struck out twice in five plate appearances. He also grounded into a double play.
Last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, Anderson hit .226 with 24 extra-base hits and a .678 OPS in 318 at-bats.
Anderson, who turned 31 in May, has spent most of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins. In eight MLB seasons, he has hit .251 with a .738 OPS, 66 home runs and 273 RBI in 630 games.
Anderson finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting during the 2018 season. From 2018-20, Anderson posted a .266 batting average with .765 OPS and 42 home runs.
The Braves signed Anderson on June 4 after the Seattle Mariners released him from their Triple-A farm team. At Triple-A with the Braves and Mariners this season, Anderson has slashed .253/.346/.411 with 6 home runs and 28 RBI.
The Braves will begin the second half of the MLB season Friday at home against the Cardinals.