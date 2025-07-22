Braves Predicted to Part With Manager Brian Snitker After 2025 MLB Season
All good things do eventually come to an end. That appears to be the case with the Atlanta Braves' current seven-year playoff streak.
The Braves are much closer to the bottom of the National League East than the top entering play on July 22.
After the season, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller sees the tenure of Braves manager Brian Snitker coming to an end as well.
Miller placed Snitker on a list of MLB managers on the hot seat for the second half of the 2025 campaign. For the list, Miller used a scale of 1 to 10 to describe each manager's "immediate peril" and the likelihood of the manager not keeping his job this offseason.
Snitker received a one on the immediate peril scale from Miller. However, Snitker's "offseason jeopardy" score was a 9.5.
"Because of that consistent recent success, Snit would normally be afforded a "mulligan" year—even though going from the second-best preseason World Series odds to possibly the third-best odds of winning the draft lottery is a pretty serious mulligan," wrote Miller.
"At 69, though, he's already the oldest manager in the National League by a several-year margin and was likely to retire at the end of this season, which is the last one in his current contract.
"So, while it likely won't truly be a termination situation, it's a near-certainty that Snitker won't be back in 2026, with speculations of Walt Weiss and Skip Schumaker as likely replacements already swirling."
Because of how the Braves have so badly underperformed this season, Snitker is worth including on a list of MLB managers on the hot seat. But it's a little bit of a moot point.
Snitker was already non-committal about managing the 2026 season before this campaign began.
“I’ll let the year get underway and see what happens,” Snitker told The New York Post's Jon Heyman in March.
Snitker did express that finishing his career with 50 years in the Braves organization would be cool. To accomplish that, he would have to be with the team through 2026.
But after a very difficult 2025 campaign that may only get worse in August and September, it's worth wondering if Snitker wants to be back another year. A lot of that may depend on what the team does to try and re-tool on the fly.
If it becomes apparent the Braves are rebuilding entering 2026, then it's likely best for the organization and Snitker if he departs this fall.