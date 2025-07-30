Brian Snitker Catching Heat for Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Latest Injury
Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr was the latest Atlanta Braves player to land on the injured list Tuesday night. Acuña left Tuesday's loss to the Kansas City Royals with tightness in his right Achilles tendon.
Acuña has a history of injuries, but Braves manager Brian Snitker and the organization's coaching staff is partially to blame for the right fielder's latest ailment. That was the growing sentiment on social media among some Braves fans and baseball pundits late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
"Atlanta Braves letting Ronald Acuña Jr. play with discomfort is so stupid that I'm truly speechless," one social media user wrote on X. "You let a player with TWO ACL TEARS play when he's showing discomfort? Where are the adults?!"
Acuña revealed through a translator Tuesday night that he played through the injury. The right fielder also told reporters that the injury is probably worse because he played with it.
Acuña added that "everyone" told him he could take the day off, but he didn't want to rest.
"I think it definitely got worse today," Acuña said, via 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley. "I told them yesterday, and everyone said, 'Hey, take the day if you want it. You can have the day off.' But I've just missed so much time already through injuries, I don't want to miss anymore time."
"If it's torn ... fire everyone," tweeted MLB analyst Ben Verlander.
Other baseball pundits blamed Snitker more specifically for failing to protect Acuña from further injury.
"Pretty insane that Braves staff thought it was a good idea to let Acuña play," 680 The Fan's Brady Penn wrote. "Two examples of Sniker failing to save players from themselves in the last 40 days or so with RAJ and Sale."
Some social media users and Braves fans criticized Snitker for the season reason.
Fortunately for Acuña and the Braves, initial tests on the right fielder do not indicate that the Achilles injury is serious. He will undergo more tests, but it's possible Acuña will be back playing in 2-3 weeks.