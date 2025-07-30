Braves Receive Positive Update on Ronald Acuña Jr. Achilles Injury
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Tuesday's game against the Kansas CIty Royals and is already on the injured list. But he appears to have avoided a serious injury.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported the first tests on Acuña's right Achilles tendon indicated that he doesn't have a tear. Bowman tweeted that the right fielder could return by the middle of August.
"Acuña's discomfort is in the upper Achilles/lower right calf region," Bowman wrote. "Preliminary tests provided no reason to believe he has a significant injury.
"Today's MRI will verify if this is true. If results match current expectations, there's a chance Acuña could play again in 2-3 weeks."
Acuña is undergoing tests on his right Achilles tendon after leaving with tightness in that area of his leg Tuesday. Acuña was obviously limping while chasing fly balls just before he left the game in the sixth inning.
Fearing he had suffered a serious injury, the right fielder fought back tears while speaking to reporters Tuesday night.
"Of course. It's an injury. I'm worried," Acuña said, via 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley.
Acuña has suffered two ACL tears, one in each of his knees, over the past four years. Fans also feared the right fielder had a tear in his Achilles tendon after Acuña revealed he first experienced discomfort Monday.
"I think it definitely got worse today. I told them yesterday, and everyone said, 'Hey, take the day if you want it. You can have the day off.' But I've just missed so much time already through injuries, I don't want to miss anymore time."
Bowman's update from Acuña's first tests on his Achilles tendon, though, are about as good of news Braves Country could have hoped for.
The team is essentially out of the playoff race, so they don't need the right fielder to be back at a certain point this year. But a serious injury, such as an Achilles tear, would be extremely detrimental to the hopes the Braves have for competing next year.