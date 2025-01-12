Braves Praised for 'Sneaky-Good' Offseason Signing
The Atlanta Braves haven't made many headlines with their free agent moves this offseason. But one signing still stands out to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
Miller included the Braves inking outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a 1-year deal on a list of the top 15 "sneaky-good" offseason signings.
"There has been a lot of talk about Atlanta being strangely inactive this offseason, at least by its typical wheeling and dealing standards. But this "barely league minimum" acquisition could end up being another Alex Anthopoulos special," wrote Miller.
"The Braves needed a stopgap solution in right field while they wait for Ronald Acuña Jr.'s torn ACL to heal, and they ended up landing one who has hit as many home runs over the past two seasons (40) as William Contreras."
The Braves added De La Cruz, who was surprisingly non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates even though he was one of the team's top trade deadline acquisitions in 2024, for only $860,000 on a 1-year contract.
Miller explained that in the worst-case scenario, the Braves can designated De La Cruz for assignment when Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from his knee injury. That could be toward the end of April.
Doing that will cost the Braves under $1 million.
But if De La Cruz regains the form he had with the Miami Marlins before the trade to the Pirates, he will be a strong bench outfielder for the Braves throughout the 2025 season.
De La Cruz slashed .245/.289/.417 in 105 games with the Marlins last season. He also hit .200 with a .514 OPS in 44 contests with the Pirates.
Over the entire 2024 campaign, De La Cruz hit .233 with a .654 OPS, 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 61 runs in 622 plate appearances.
De La Cruz played three and a half seasons in the NL East with the Marlins. In 475 career games, he has hit .253 with a .704 OPS.
Over the past two seasons, De La Cruz has smashed 40 total home runs.
Two other NL East offseason signings made Miller's "sneaky-good" acquisitions list. Those were Philadelphia Phillies right-hander pitcher Jordan Romano and utility player Amed Rosario.