Braves Change Pitching Plans for Red Sox Matchup
The Atlanta Braves were set to start right-hander Bryce Elder for the first time in 10 days on March 9. But Atlanta now plans to bring Elder on in relief Sunday.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted Sunday that the Braves will start AJ Smith-Shawver instead of Elder versus the Boston Red Sox to finish the weekend. The Braves then plan to insert Elder on the mound after Smith-Shawver.
Smith-Shawver made his last Spring Training appearance on March 3, which was a start versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The 22-year-old yielded one earned run on four hits and a walk in two innings. Smith-Shawver also struck out three batters.
Elder last pitched on March 4 against the Minnesota Twins. That was also a relief appearance, which lasted 2.1 innings. Elder didn't give up a run but allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three.
The Braves may be getting Elder used to pitching out of the bullpen. After Sunday, the 2023 All-Star starter will have pitched in relief three of his four appearances this spring.
In his first three appearances, Elder has posted a 2.57 ERA while allowing eight hits and three walks in eight frames.
Smith-Shawver has not appeared in relief this spring. In three starts, he owns a 2.25 ERA with one run allowed in four innings. The top Braves prospect has also struck out six and yielded six hits with one walk.
Both Smith-Shawver and Elder are competing for one of Atlanta's final two starting rotation spots. But most pundits don't expect either to earn the job.
The Athletic's David O'Brien predicted on March 7 Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes would open the season as the team's No. 4 and 5 starters. O'Brien's main reason for picking Anderson and Holmes to win the jobs were because neither pitcher has any options remaining. Both pitchers would have to clear waivers if the Braves do not have them on the MLB roster to begin 2025.
Elder and Smith-Shawver can still pitch at Triple-A to start the 2025 regular season without any consequence.
That doesn't mean Sunday's performance won't impact Atlanta's potential plans. That could be particularly true if the Braves are continuing to test how Elder looks as a reliever.
The Braves are set to have Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach as their top three starters to begin the regular season. MLB.com's Mark Bowman recently reported Spencer Strider could re-join the rotation at the end of April.