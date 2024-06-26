Braves Recall 2023 All-Star Pitcher to Start in Doubleheader
The Atlanta Braves are bringing in a pitching reinforcement for their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told the media that the team is calling up right-hander Bryce Elder to start Game 2 of the doubleheader in St. Louis. Elder has started five MLB games this season, posting a 6.46 ERA and 1.944 WHIP. He also supports a 1-2 record.
The AJC’s Justin Toscano reported that the Braves were planning to bring up Elder to start Wednesday even before Tuesday’s rainout. But with the doubleheader scheduled, Atlanta can now recall Elder without needing to send another player to Triple-A because MLB rules allow for a 27th player on the roster for doubleheaders.
In all likelihood, this will be a spot start for Elder, who has struggled significantly this season. His start Wednesday will allow left-hander Chris Sale and others to receive extra rest.
This is a strategy the Braves have been using for their rotation for the last several weeks. Sale is projected to start Thursday in the makeup game against the Chicago White Sox.
Elder made the National League All-Star team last season, posting a 12-4 record with a 3.81 ERA. Before the All-Star break, Elder possessed a 2.97 ERA.
But since then, Elder owns a 5.46 ERA. He also gave up six runs in 2.2 innings during a postseason start.
The 25-year-old has pitched much better at Triple-A, recording a 5-2 record with a 3.86 ERA this season. But he’s been unable to translate that success in previous MLB spot starts this year.
It would be a huge lift, though, if Elder could break out of his MLB funk and pitch well in St. Louis. Not only will it give the Braves a chance to win another series, but it could allow the team to keep its six-man rotation.
Reynaldo López will start Game 1 of the doubleheader. First pitch will occur at 1:45 ET. Kyle Gibson will be on the mound for the Cardinals in the afternoon matchup.