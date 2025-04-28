Braves Bullpen Growing Into Bigger Concern

Since April 4 – the #Braves' home opener – Atlanta's MLB Ranks:



1st – .456 SLG

2nd – .267 AVG

3rd – 31 HR

4th – 121 WRC+

5th – .339 OBP



The offense owns the third highest fWAR in baseball in those 19 games as well at 4.6. The Braves are 12-7 over that stretch. pic.twitter.com/AqplqQiVRz