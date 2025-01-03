Braves' Charlie Morton Makes Final Decision for 2025 Season: Report
After weeks of wavering media reports, Charlie Morton is officially leaving the Atlanta Braves.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported Friday that Morton signed a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. The deal is worth $15 million.
The Braves paid Morton $20 million per season each of the last three years. Morton turned 41 years old in November, but the $15 million contract will likely still be viewed as a bargain around the league for the proven veteran starter.
When the team's 2024 season initially ended in October, Morton sounded unclear whether he would pitch next season. But then when the right-hander indicated a desire to return in 2025, media reports were mixed in early November and December and even this week about whether Morton might return to the Braves.
Specifically, on Dec. 11, The Athletic's David O'Brien reported Morton coming back to Atlanta was "unlikely" because the two sides hadn't engaged in contract discussions in a while. But on Jan. 2, MLB.com's Mark Bowman suggested that the Braves could return to sign Morton to a 1-year, $10 million deal if he was still available late in the offseason.
That opportunity will now not come, though, as Morton inked his deal with Baltimore a day later.
O'Brien indicated in his report that Morton strongly preferred to pitch for a team with its spring training facility close to his family in Bradenton, FL. The Braves, along with teams Morton also used to pitch for, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies, are located in or near Bradenton for spring training.
But so are the Orioles. Therefore, if pitching in February near Bradenton was a requirement for Morton, he got his wish.
Morton, who was a 2018 and 2019 All-Star, departs Atlanta having pitched the past four seasons for the Braves. He also began his career with the organization. Last season, Morton posted an 8-10 record with a 4.19 ERA, 1.325 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 165.1 innings.
The 41-year-old spent seven seasons with the Pirates. However, Morton registered a lower ERA in Atlanta than Pittsburgh and has won more games with the Braves than any other MLB organization.
Morton is 138-123 with a 4.01 ERA across 17 MLB seasons. He earned a 49-42 record with a 4.09 ERA across five seasons with the Braves.