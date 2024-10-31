Atlanta Braves Charlie Morton Leaning Toward Pitching in 2025
At the end of the Atlanta Braves season, Charlie Morton’s future seemed up in the air. When asked about a potential retirement at almost 41 years old, he announced he wasn’t ready to make a decision on it yet.
Less than a month later, it looks like he could be leaning toward running it back one more time. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported in a story on Thursday that Morton was looking to play in 2025.
While he didn’t say that he was guaranteed to re-sign with the Braves, he added that he could still be beneficial to the team.
“Atlanta needs some insurance for Spencer Strider, who is returning from right elbow ligament surgery, and the back end of its rotation,” Bowman wrote.
It also gives the Braves extra breathing room in the rotation if Max Fried walks in free agency. With a healthy Strider, they would have at least seven starting options with MLB experience if they re-sign Morton.
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Strider
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Reynaldo Lopez
- Charlie Morton
- Ian Anderson (he hasn’t appeared in a game since 2022, but he certainly counts)
- Griffin Canning (acquired in the Jorge Soler trade)
Some variation of these six guys could very well end up being what they roll with to start the season. This is dependent on whether Strider is healthy and if they sign another starter in free agency, but there is a high likelihood.
The suggested contract would be a one-year deal worth between $10 million and $15 million. It would be a reduction to three-fourths to one-half of his $20 million salary a season ago. Despite his age, this could be a steal. Spotrac still gives Morton a market value of $17.6 million a year.
Not sure if a team is going to be eager to pay him that much, but top-of-the-line starters do go for about double that these days. Perhaps, that number checks out.
In the meantime, the offseason has just started. We’ll have to wait and find out how certain Morton is about returning and if that return is with the Braves.