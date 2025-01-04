Braves Suffer Another Heartbreaking Day in Disappointing Offseason
Baseball teams can't buy their way to October. Spending the most money in free agency doesn't earn a playoff spot, and offseason winners don't earn titles.
Constructing an MLB championship roster, though, does begin in the winter. At the very least, offseason moves can instill confidence and hope in a fan base.
Just a few days into the new year, optimism is in short supply around Braves Country, as the fan base experienced yet another tough day in what's turning into a very disappointing offseason.
On Friday, Braves starter Charlie Morton signed a 1-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Atlanta fans will now see the 41-year-old end his career in the American League.
It only adds to the pain that Morton agreed to pitch in 2025 for less money than he earned last year. He will make $15 million on his 1-year deal with the Orioles.
Why the Braves were willing to allow a second starter who pitched more than 160 innings last season depart this offseason on a deal worth $5 million less than last season is hard to explain. Meanwhile, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened their wallets again on the same day.
The Dodgers signed Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim to a 3-year deal Friday. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox were also reportedly interested in Kim.
Kim hit .326 with a .841 OPS, 90 runs, 75 RBI and 30 stolen bases in the KBO last season. He has posted an .842 OPS over the past two years and at least a .304 batting average every year since 2021 while playing in Korea.
With Kim coming to Major League Baseball, the rich get richer, as the Dodgers appear to have their hearts set on making the top Asia baseball teams part of their minor league system.
The Braves didn't "lose out" on Kim because they never expressed interest. It also would have been psychologically worse for Atlanta had Kim landed in the NL East with a Braves division rival.
But with Kim heading to Los Angeles, the gap between the Braves and the top of the National League seems to be enlarging.
Additionally, with the Braves appearing uninterested the past few weeks in bringing back Morton, the organization seems content in that reality.
Utlimately, that's not likely the case. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos may have a master plan that won't come into focus for fans until late March at the earliest.
But Braves Country is understandably getting antsy to see the organization's actions prove there is some kind of master plan.