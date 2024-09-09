Chris Sale is Atlanta Braves Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale has been named the team’s nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award.
Sale has been putting the league on notice this season for his work on the field, making a case for the Cy Young, comeback player of the year, etc. But now, he’s getting a nod for his work off the field too.
Fans have a chance to vote on the award winner.
According to MLB.com, Sale spent his first year in Atlanta working with children and military families. Each month, Sale hosts a family for an exclusive pregame experience that includes food and Braves gear. Sale also spends time with the families before the game, taking pictures and signing autographs.
Families that have been invited to this experience include Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Children’s Miracle Network, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and Camp Sunshine, an organization that focuses on helping children with cancer.
Sale also is involved in the Lou Gehrig Day celebration. He lost his grandmother to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 1995.
The award is named after the late Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente, who famously died in a plane crash while trying to bring aid to survivors of an earthquake in Nicaragua. The award was first given out as the Commissioner’s Award in 1971 but was renamed to honor Clemente after his death in 1973. There is one nominee from each team for a total of 30.
According to MLB, the award is meant to go to a player “who demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others.”
A winner will be selected among the 30 nominees during the World Series.
Three Braves players have won the award: Phil Neikro (1980), Dale Murphy (1988) and John Smoltz (2005).