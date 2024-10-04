Starter Chris Sale Calms Braves' Nerves with Positive Injury Update
The Atlanta Braves may lose one-third of the starting rotation they finished with in the 2024 season. But the team will not have to be concerned about the health of National League Cy Young front runner Chris Sale.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told the media Friday that Sale threw a bullpen session earlier in the day. During the session, Sale encountered no issues.
Sale was scheduled to start the second game of Atlanta's double header on Monday. The Braves needed to win the game to clinch the final playoff spot. But the team scratched Sale due to back spasms.
He also didn't pitch in the wild card series against the San Diego Padres because of the injury.
"Sale threw a side session today and felt great," MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). "Alex told him earlier this week he would have been on the NLDS roster."
Bowman added that this should put the minds of Braves fans at ease as the team hits the offseason.
Anthopoulos added that this gave the club and ace pitcher "closure." The Braves general manager concluded the conversation saying starting pitching will not be a priority this offseason.
Some Braves fans had sarcastic responses on social media to the report Sale is ready to pitch Game 1 of the division series. For fans still recovering from the team's loss, there's little consolation in knowing Sale is now ready to take the mound again.
Still, it's not a bad thing Sale is healthy again. In fact, I'd argue it's a great thing. The last thing the Braves need is another injury concern this offseason even with the next meaningful game almost six months away.
It won't be long before the Anthopoulos will be making decisions on when the team's injured stars will be returning. Actually, he's already making decisions. He needs as much injury clarity as possible to execute the best moves for the roster.
It doesn't get any more clear that the injury update Sale provided Friday. With his health, the Braves apparently won't make the starting rotation a priority this offseason. That's how confident Anthopoulos is in Sale and the rest of his rotation.
In my opinion, that confidence is a little misplaced. But that argument can wait. Sale back and ready for a full offseason training regiment is what matters Friday.