Son of Rival's Coach Predicted to Miss Braves Opening Day Roster
One of the more suprising Atlanta Braves Opening Day roster projections from MLB.com's Mark Bowman this offseason involved Christian Cairo.
Bowman predicted on Jan. 13 that Cairo would make the Braves first roster this spring as Atlanta's fifth infielder. The MLB.com insider changed that opinion this week, as he picked Nick Allen and Luke Williams to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster instead of Cairo.
"The Braves took infielder Christian Cairo in the Rule 5 Draft, meaning he needs to remain on the big league roster all season or they would have to pass him through waivers and offer him back to the Guardians before being able to keep him in their Minor League system," Bowman wrote. "But it still feels like Allen, whose bat conjures memories of Rafael Belliard, may have the inside edge to begin the season as the backup infielder.
"Being out of options improves Williams’ bid to serve as the bench’s Swiss Army knife again."
As Bowman explained, Cairo not making the Opening Day roster means he would be placed on outright waivers. Actually, the Braves must place him on waivers if he's removed from the 26-man roster at any point this season.
Then if he clears waivers, the Braves would need to offer him back to the Cleveland Guardians for $50,000 before having the right to option him to the minors.
With the Guardians minor league system during 2024, Cairo posted a .241 batting average with a .680 OPS. He recorded a .252/.353/.344 slash line with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, 14 runs, and 14 stolen bases in 156 plate appearances at Double-A Akron.
At Triple-A Columbus, he hit .233 with a .670 OPS.
It would be a shame to lose him, but if Allen and Williams offer the Braves better bench options, then Cairo will be expendable.
Cairo's father, Miguel Cairo, played 17 seasons in the MLB for nine different teams. He's remained in baseball since his retirement after the 2012 season as a manager and coach. He became the Chicago White Sox acting manager when Tony La Russa underwent testing for a medical condition in 2022.
Miguel Cairo is currently the Washington Nationals bench coach.