Braves Add Another Veteran OF
The Atlanta Braves continue to add to their outfield depth. MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds wrote Sunday that the Braves have signed outfielder Conner Capel to a minor league contract.
Deeds added that the deal "presumably includes" an invite to 2025 MLB Spring Training.
According to Capel's MLB page, the Braves officially signed Capel on Dec. 7. The move, though, hadn't really been publicized across the news until the past couple days.
Capel spent most of this past season with the Cincinnati Reds. He played in five MLB games going 2-for-8 with a stolen base and run scored. Capel also had 2 strikeouts.
He debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2022 season. Capel has also played at the MLB level with the Oakland Athletics.
"He was a regular fixture in the club’s corner outfield mix early in the season but put up more pedestrian numbers than he had in his torrid September stretch the previous year, hitting just .260/.372/.329," Deeds wrote. "Those on-base skills were enough to keep his overall slash line above league average, but the lack of power led the A’s to option him to Triple-A. After being sent back down to the minor leagues, Capel struggled with the club’s Las Vegas affiliate and hit just .252/.346/.402 in the Pacific Coast League’s inflated offensive environment.
"That led the A’s to outright Capel off the 40-man roster, allowing him to elect free agency following the 2023 campaign."
Capel is the second outfielder the Braves have added over the past 10 days. On Sunday, the team announced signing Bryan De La Cruz to a 1-year, non-guaranteed contract for 2025.
De La Cruz hit a career-best 21 home runs in 2024.
The Braves are searching for outfield depth this offseason after trading away Jorge Soler and not bringing back Ramón Laureano. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is also not going to be ready to begin the season because of his ACL injury.
Capel and De La Cruz will give the Braves some cheap, additional outfield options. However, neither are guaranteed to begin 2025 on the MLB roster. So, it's quite possible that Atlanta is not done making outfield additions this offseason.
Capel has hit .278 with a .758 OPS in 59 career MLB games.