Craig Kimbrel Finds New Home for 2025 MLB Stretch Run
Right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel pitched for only three teams during his first nine MLB season. He joined his third MLB organization for the 2025 campaign Thursday night.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Kimbrel signed with the Houston Astros. The contract was a Major League deal, which means he will report to the Astros.
Kimbrel will return to the MLB level after spending about two months at Triple-A with the Texas Rangers. He posted an 0-1 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.143 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 21 innings.
The right-hander also pitched with the Atlanta Braves this season. He appeared in an MLB game during June. Kimbrel pitched one inning, giving up a hit and a walk with a strikeout.
That's his only MLB appearance this year.
Houston is hoping Kimbrel can regain his form and help the club turn around its struggling bullpen
"Over the season's first three months, Houston's relievers ranked among the best in baseball, with a 3.47 ERA. Since July 1, though, the Astros' bullpen performance has cratered, with an ERA more than a run higher (4.69 entering Thursday), a dip in strikeout rate, and increases in walk and home run rates," wrote Passan.
The 37-year-old has arguably put together a Hall of Fame career over 16 MLB seasons. He was the most dominant with the Braves, where he began his career from 2010-14. During his final four years with the team, Kimbrel led the National League in saves each year and posted a combined 1.51 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 436 strikeouts in 268.1 innings.
Kimbrel made four All-Star teams with the Braves. He went on to earn five more All-Star nominations with three other clubs. His most recent All-Star bid was 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 2024, Kimbrel went 7-5 with 23 saves, but he posted a 5.33 ERA and 1.357 WHIP as well.
Braves Country was excited to see him return to Atlanta this year. He pitched well at Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett before making his 2025 MLB debut on June 6. That debut came in the midst of the Braves dealing with significant bullpen issues.
But the club designated Kimbrel for assignment the day after his 2025 MLB debut. He signed with the Rangers less than a week after his Braves appearance.
If he proves capable, the Astros will need Kimbrel to eat some innings as they try to hold onto the AL West. Houston leads the Seattle Mariners in the division by two games entering play on Aug. 22.
"Astros manager Joe Espada has leaned heavily on relievers Bryan Abreu, Steven Okert, Bryan Kingand Bennett Sousa. The Astros are one of three teams, along with San Diego and Kansas City, to have five relief pitchers with 50-plus innings thrown this season," wrote Passon.