Braves Sign Catcher to Minor League Contract: Report
The Atlanta Braves found catcher depth this week.
Just Baseball Media's Aram Leighton reported the Braves signed veteran catcher Curt Casali to a minor league contract. Casali played 41 games for the San Francisco Giants last season.
The Braves will be Casali's 11th different baseball organization in his 14 professional seasons. At the MLB level, Casali has appeared in games for the Giants, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, and Seattle Mariners.
In 11 MLB seasons, Casali has hit .218 with a .682 OPS. Last season, he slashed .194/.293/.250 in 125 plate appearances.
Casali has played more than half of his MLB team's games twice in those 11 years. And in those two seasons, he appeared in 84 games (barely more than half).
He's never had more than 256 plate appearances in a season.
But there's obviously value to what Casali provides. He's a servicable backup catcher with valuable experience now at the age of 36.
The Braves declined an $8 million club option for veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud this offseason. Casali doesn't have nearly the same offensive skills as d'Arnaud, but he could be a reliable backup at a much cheaper price.
Chadwick Tromp will likely serve as Sean Murphy's backup behind the plate in Atlanta. The Braves also have top prospect Drake Baldwin, who should make his MLB catching debut at some point in 2025.
But Casali and fellow veteran Sandy Leon will provide competition to Tromp for the backup catcher role on Opening Day.
The question with Casali is if his experience outweighs the potential erosion he could be experiencing defensively.
"His glove work also took a downturn in 2024, as Statcast rated his blocking, framing, and caught-stealing numbers all below average.," wrote MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk. "This could be a sign of age catching up to Casali as he enters his age-36 season, but he has a solid reputation as a defensive catcher who works well with pitchers."
Casali will have the opportunity in Spring Training to show he still possesses the defensive skills necessary to man the dish on a part-time basis.