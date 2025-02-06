Braves' Top Prospect Projected to Earn 2025 MLB Role
Pundits have mentioned Atlanta Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin as a possible trade chip for the team landing another starting pitcher this offseason. As recently as Feb. 6, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed the Braves package Baldwin in a deal for San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease.
But the Braves have seemingly taken an "off-limits" approach when it comes to Baldwin and the possibility of including him in a trade. With the amount of buzz growing around Baldwin this spring, it's not hard to see why.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel was the latest to rave about Baldwin. On Feb. 5, McDaniel predicted the catcher to be ready, not just for the majors, but to be a regular contributor with the Braves by midseason.
"Before the All-Star break arrives, I think Baldwin will emerge as both the Braves' backup catcher and a regular presence in the lineup if a corner/DH injury or ineffectiveness creates an opportunity," wrote McDaniel.
The Athletic's David O'Brien tweeted on Jan. 29 that Baldwin is expected to begin the 2025 campaign in the minor leagues. But that's likely to be the case because the Braves don't want the catching prospect sitting behind Sean Murphy on the bench.
If Murphy bounces back in 2025, it could initially be difficult for the Braves to find Baldwin a role. But as it usually goes in baseball, managers are going to find a role for players who hit.
Baldwin has hit very well in the minors. Last season, he slashed .276/.370/.423 in 551 plate appearances at Double-A and Triple-A combined. In the Arizona Fall League, he was absolutely on fire, posting a .377 average with a .942 OPS.
Whenever Baldwin makes his MLB debut, McDaniel is likely to be correct. For his development, the 23-year-old should be in the lineup nearly every day whatever level he's on.
The physical stress that comes with playing behind the plate will create a day or two per week where Baldwin can naturally play as the Braves backup catcher. Most of the other time, McDaniel sees the 23-year-old serving as a designated hitter.
On Feb. 6, The Athletic's Keith Law raved about Baldwin's potential, labeling him a future All-Star. Law ranked Baldwin as Atlanta's No. 1 prospect entering the 2025 campaign.
"Baldwin is such a good defender behind the plate that he’s almost certainly going to be someone’s everyday catcher, and if his raw power keeps showing up in games as it did after a midseason promotion to Triple A, he’s going to make some All-Star teams," wrote Law.
"A 20-homer catcher with plus defense will rank among the best backstops in the majors, and Baldwin looks like he can be at least that, and probably will debut this year."