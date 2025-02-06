Blockbuster Trade Pitch Ships Braves 2024 Cy Young Finalist
The San Diego Padres were reportedly "exploring" the trade value of right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease in December. But nothing has materialized on the trade market.
The same can be said for the Atlanta Braves on the starting pitcher front. Pundits have linked the Braves to countless starting pitching options in free agency and on the trade block this offseason. But the team hasn't acquired a starter.
For those reasons, the Braves and Padres could be perfect trade partners for Cease. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed the Braves acquire Cease in exchange for two prospects -- catcher Drake Baldwin and right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver.
"The uncertainty in Atlanta's rotation is palpable. Max Fried and Charlie Morton are gone, after all. And in addition to Strider's durability, the Braves should also be worried about Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale's age. He'll turn 36 on March 30," wrote Rymer.
"This proposal would be a heavy price to pay from the Braves' perspective, but Cease need not be a one-year fix. This is a franchise that loves its extensions."
Cease finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting last season with a 14-11 record, 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 189.1 innings. He was also second in American League Cy Young voting during 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.
Cease's durability should be a huge attraction to the Braves. He's pitched at least 177 innings in each of the last three campaigns.
Only Chris Sale was over that mark for the Braves in 2024 and just barely at 177.2 innings thrown.
Cease would slot in nicely behind Sale at the top of the Atlanta rotation in 2025. Then when Spencer Strider returns, Atlanta could feature the 1-2-3 punch of three pitchers who were mentioned in the Cy Young race in some form or fashion the past couple years.
Acquiring Cease would also give the Braves rotation depth. Breakout candidate Spencer Schwellenbach may have All-Star potential in 2025, but the Braves could count on him as a No. 4 option with Cease in the fold and Strider healthy. Also, don't forget about Reynaldo López
However, as Rymer noted, trading Baldwin and Smith-Shawver is a high price to pay. The Braves have high hopes for each prospect. Ahead of the 2025 season, Baseball America ranked both Baldwin and Smith-Shawver among the league's top 100 prospects.
Each could make an impact at the MLB level in 2025.
As impactful as Cease's arrival in Atlanta could be, sending two players very close to being MLB caliber is likely too steep a price.