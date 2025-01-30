'New' Trade Proposal Ships Braves $15 Million Former Rival Starter
Most of the potential MLB trade ideas have already been discussed at this late point in the offseason. But Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter delivered seven "new MLB trade ideas" that could occur before Spring Training.
One of them involved the Atlanta Braves adding veteran right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde.
Reuter proposed the Braves send fellow starter Bryce Elder to the St. Louis Cardinals for Fedde.
"The Atlanta Braves could opt to rely on some combination of Grant Holmes, Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep, Bryce Elder, Dylan Dodd and Davis Daniel to fill the holes in the rotation created by the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton," wrote Reuter.
"However, adding at least one more proven veteran to help bridge the gap until Spencer Strider returns could go a long way.
"Would the Cardinals be interested in buying low on Elder?"
Fedde isn't a significant upgrade over the pitchers Reuter listed. But he'd give the Braves a small improvement and more veteran pitching depth for an affordable price. The Braves have 320 innings to replace in their rotation with the departures of veterans Max Fried and Charlie Morton this offseason.
After pitching in Korea in 2023, Fedde returned to the MLB on a 2-year, $15 million contract with the Chicago White Sox last year. The White Sox then dealt Fedde to the Cardinals as part of a 3-team deal at the MLB trade deadline last summer.
Fedde is owed $7.5 million for the 2025 season.
The veteran right-hander, who will turn 32 in February, pitched the first six seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. He struggled to the tune of a 21-33 record with a 5.41 ERA. He also had a 1.523 WHIP in large part because of a 3.8 walks per nine innings rate.
But Fedde learned to cut down on his walks while pitching in Korea. Then in the MLB last year, he averaged only 2.6 free passes per nine innings.
He posted a losing record with the Cardinals but a 3.72 ERA after the trade deadline. With the historically bad White Sox, Fedde went 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.142 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 121.2 innings.
Elder made the National League All-Star team just two years ago. In a way, it will be a shame if the Braves give up on the still only 25-year-old.
But Fedde would give the Braves more of a sure-thing in their rotation. If Atlanta wants to add that without breaking the bank, Fedde is a great option, and Elder is an appropriate trade piece to offer.