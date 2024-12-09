Garrett Crochet Trade Could Be 'Days Away': Report
It may be December, but things are heating up on the baseball hot stove.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday night that it's "increasingly possible" that a trade for Chicago White Sox left-handed starter Garrett Crochet happens this week.
"Based on what I've been hearing today that the Crochet trade is getting closer," Morosi wrote. That it's now increasingly possible that he'll be moved while we're here [at the winter meetings]. At least by Thursday of this week.
"Yes, we have to sort out Soto and the free agents like Fried and Burnes. But I think a Crochet trade could be days away."
That's exciting news for Atlanta Braves fans who desire for the organization to land Crochet in a blockbuster deal. Over the last couple months, pundits have floated that as a possibility for the Braves.
But Morosi's report on Crotchet wasn't all good news for Braves fans. Morosi only addressed how the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds may acquire Crotchet.
On Sunday, MLBtraderumors.com listed those two teams along with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees as possible landing spots for Crotchet.
The 25-year-old made his first All-Star team with a breakout 2024 season. Crotchet posted only a 6-12 record, but he registered a 3.58 ERA and 1.068 WHIP with 209 strikeouts in 146 innings.
Crotchet missed the entire 2022 season. But since the start of 2021, he owns a 3.38 ERA. This past season was his first year as a starter.
Those statistics make Crotchet an intriguing trade target for just about any club. So does his contract. Spotrac projected him to make $2.9 million during the 2025 season after his arbitration hearing. He is under team control through the 2026 season.
While Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters that the team should raise payroll this offseason, it's not clear that will definitely happen. Some Braves insiders have written on social media that the team would rather not exceed the luxury tax thershold a third straight year.
That's why targeting Crotchet is such a fascinating possibility for the Braves. He'd be a replacement for Max Fried while lowering the team's payroll.
But based on Morosi's report, the Braves don't appear to be among the front runners to land the White Sox ace.