Ex-Employee Fires Back at Braves With Counterclaim in Hank Aaron Memorabilia Case
The Atlanta Braves celebrated the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run this year. But more recently, that moment has become a point of contention for the organization.
The AJC's Bill Rankin and Chris Vivlamore reported Friday that former Braves employee Ben Acree filed a counterclaim in the Hank Aaron memorabilia case, alleging the organization has damaged his reputation.
In the filing, which happened Wednesday, Acree, his father, Bill Acree and Heritage Auctions said the Braves exposed Ben to "public hate and/or ridicule." According to the AJC, he is seeking unspecified damages.
"Counterclaims, such as the one filed by Acree in Cobb County Superior Court, are not unusual in such cases where civil defendants claim their reputations were defamed," Rankin and Vivlamore wrote. "Bill Acree and Heritage have yet to file responses to the Braves’ lawsuit.
"In his answer, Ben Acree denies all allegations about the memorabilia that were lodged in the lawsuit filed by the Braves."
Acree filed his counterclaim in response to the Braves lawsuit against the father and son. In the first suit, the Braves accused the Acrees of unlawful possession of memorabilia.
The memorabilia involved in the dispute are the bases and home plate that were on the field at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium when Aaron hit his record-setting 715th home run on April 8, 1974. Aaron's homer that night moved him past Babe Ruth as the MLB's all-time home run leader.
In the Braves lawsuit, which they filed on Sept. 27, the organization demanded the return of the memorabilia. The Braves also aimed to seek damages and a court ruling that named them the “rightful owners” of the bases and home plate.
Currently, Heritage Auctions, a Texas-base auction company, are in possession of the bases.
Bill began working for the Braves in 1966. He served in multiple positions over a 50-year career. Ben worked for the Braves from 1997-2016 as part of the home clubhouse staff.
In their counterclaim, the Acrees argued the Braves "knowingly and falsely or with reckless disregard as to the falsity" claimed the authenticity of the memorabilia.
Acree's lawyer, Mark Spix, told the AJC that the Braves "do not have a case."
"I don't think they have a good provenance," Spix said. "I don't think they have a good claim of legal title.
"What have they pled in that lawsuit that makes you feel so sure that all of this stuff really belongs to the current Braves?"
One of Spix's challenges was that the Braves have been sold multiple times since Aaron's record-setting home run. Liberty Media bought the team in 2007.