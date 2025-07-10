Home Run Stat Indicates How Far the Braves Offense Has Fallen
Baseball has one tremendous equalizer on offense -- the home run. A bomb can erase a multi-run deficit and even give a team a lead in an instant.
The Atlanta Braves are hitting a respectable amount of home runs this season. Through 91 games, they are below the league average at 98, but not by much. The league average sits at 104 entering July 10.
With 98 bombs, the Braves are ranked 17th in the MLB in home runs.
But it's a far cry from where the organization was just two years ago when they led the league in the category.
In 2023 when the Braves won 104 games, they hit a league-leading 307 home runs. Incredibly, that was 58 more than the second-placed team in the category -- the Los Angeles Dodgers with 249.
The Dodgers were the only National League team within 85 homers of the Braves in 2023.
On Wednesday night versus the Athletics, the Braves hit five home runs to bring their total to 98 this season. It was the first time Atlanta had at least five homers in a game during 2025.
That matched their five-homer game total from last year. MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted Thursday that the Braves hit five bombs on September 19 versus the Cincinnati Reds in 2024.
But Atlanta had 10 games with five homers or more in 2023.
This speaks volumes to how big the dropoff in power has been for the Braves offense. It's happened across the board.
The only Braves hitter on pace for more home runs than he had in 2023 is catcher Sean Murphy. He had 21 in 2023 and already has 13 this season.
Throw in Drake Baldwin having 11 homers, and the Braves are getting great power production at catcher.
But third baseman Austin Riley had 37 homers, and Ozzie Albies hit 33 bombs during 2023. Riley has 14 and Albies has six this season.
Riley could reach 30 if he has a tremendous second half. Albies might have a third of his 33 homers from two years ago.
In left field, Eddie Rosario had 21 dingers in 2023. The hodgepodge of left fielders the Braves have used this season have six homers.
Center fielder Michael Harris also has six bombs in 2025. He had 18 in 2023.
Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna had 40 bombs in 2023. He hit his 11th this season Wednesday night.
Even All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson aren't going to match their 2023 home run totals. Acuña won't because he missed two months. Olson is having a strong year, but 2023 was a career season for the first baseman, as he led the NL with 54 homers.
The 2023 season was identified as a special year for the Braves because of the tremendous offensive production. But maybe the underrated part about labeling it "special" was the fact that it was going to be difficult to repeat.
Natural regression after a career season (Olson), injury regression (Acuña and Ozuna), age regression (Rosario) and unexpected regression (Riley, Albies and Harris) have all led to a significant decline in Braves power production.
And because the team struggles to score in other ways, the offense isn't producing enough consistently to help the team win more often than it's lost in 2025.