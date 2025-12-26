ESPN Reveals How Ha-Seong Kim Gives Braves a Boost in 2026

The more we dig into the stats, the more the Atlanta Braves appear to be in a better position after signing Ha-Seong Kim. Among their list of ESPN’s stats that will make or break each National League team, they included runs created at shortstop for the Braves.

Braves shortstops, according to ESPN, managed a 38 runs created, the lowest in the major leagues at any position over the last five seasons. While we already knew it was a bad situation, this was the worst of the 2020s decade so far.

There is one thing ESPN left out that actually reveals a bigger issue. As bad as it got for the Braves at the shortstop position, this is the total number with Kim’s contributions included at the end of the season. As we dig deeper, keep in mind that he played in 15% of the Braves' games last season.

Of the Braves' 18 total extra-base hits at the position, Kim had 22% of them and 100% of the home runs hit. If we want to take this a step further, he had 30% of the runs batted in by Braves shortstops in 2025. RBIs and runs created aren’t the same, but helps give an idea of how much good he did in just 24 games.

ESPN added that if Kim reproduces his 2024 season, where he still only batted .233 with a .690 OPS, then that’s still a 30-run and three-win improvement over shortstops overall last season for the team. So, it’s safe to say, even a modest improvement at the position can go a long way.

Kim re-signed with the Braves on Dec. 16 to a one-year deal with $20 million. After declining his one-year, $16 million player option, he managed to earn himself a pay bump for the season in what can still be considered a prove-it year.

He certainly had a night-and-day performance compared to the limited action he saw with the Rays. In 24 games, he batted .253 with a .684 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Both of the counting totals were more than what he had with Tampa Bay. Before he went hitless over the final series of the season, Kim was batting .289 with a .770 OPS. His performance was stronger than the overall numbers suggest.

That short stint indicates that they could get more out of him next season, which could see him produce more for the team than ESPN even projects. With shortstop figured out, it comes down to if mainstays at other positions can stay healthy, and in turn, consistent.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI