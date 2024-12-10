Braves World Series Champion Pitcher Signs With Twins
Right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa helped the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series. But now, he's a member of the Minnesota Twins.
Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein reported early Tuesday morning that Ynoa agreed to a minor-league deal with a spring training invitations to join the Twins.
Ynoa hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2022. He threw 26.1 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett and 3.1 frames for the Braves rookie ball affiliate.
Ironically, Ynoa actually came to Atlanta from the Twins. Minnesota traded the right-hander to the Braves for pitcher Jaime García and first baseman Anthony Recker in July 2017. Ynoa made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2019.
The 2021 campaign was Ynoa's best with the Braves. He made 17 regular season starts, posting a 4.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 91 innings. He also posted a 4-6 record.
He made one playoffs appearance that season, which didn't go well. Ynoa gave up 2 runs in 1 inning of relief versus the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 NLDS.
Ynoa began the 2022 season in the Braves rotation. But after two starts, he received a demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett. He then needed Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2022 campaign.
The right-hander missed all of 2023 recovering from surgery. He posted a 1-3 record with a 6.15 ERA and 1.519 WHIP at Triple-A in 2024.
The Braves non-tendered Ynoa on November 22, which made him a free agent this winter.
So, Ynoa will return to where he began his professional baseball journey. He signed with the Twins as an international free agent in July 2014. He spent two years in the Twins organization before the trade to Atlanta.
Ynoa is likely a long shot to make the Twins roster in spring training. But he's going to get a shot, which is all he can really ask for after his struggles at Triple-A in 2024 and injuries the past couple years.
In 31 career MLB games, Ynoa is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA. He also owns a 1.316 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 122.1 innings.