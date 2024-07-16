Infielder Brian Anderson Declines Another Braves Opportunity: Report
Utility infielder Brian Anderson will not return to Triple-A Gwinnett after all.
The AJC's Justin Toscano reported Anderson has elected for free agency on Tuesday. The veteran's decision came one day after the Atlanta Braves outrighted Anderson to Triple-A.
By outrighting Anderson, the Braves removed him from the team's 40-man roster.
With his decision, Anderson is a free agent for the second time in as many months.
The Braves signed Anderson as a free agent on June 4, which was three days after the Seattle Mariners released the veteran infielder. In 5 plate appearances for the Braves, Anderson struck out twice, grounded into a double play and didn't reach base.
Anderson also didn't have a hit in 12 plate appearances at Gwinnett during his stint with the organization.
Before the Mariners released him, Anderson posted a .270/.358/.439 slash line with 6 home runs and 28 RBI at Triple-A Tacoma this season. His only at-bats at the MLB level this year have come with the Braves.
Anderson will now likely search for a club that needs infield depth at the MLB level.
The 31-year-old debuted with the Miami Marlins during the 2017 season. He finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018.
His best two statistical seasons were 2018 and 2019. He had a higher batting average in 2018, but Anderson hit nine additional home runs and had an OPS nearly 60 points higher in 2019. During that season, he slashed .261/.342/.468 with 20 home runs, 66 RBI and 57 runs in 459 at-bats.
In 630 career MLB games, Anderson has posted a .251 batting average with 66 home runs, 273 RBI and 287 runs.
The Braves have yet to make a cooresponding roster with Anderson, which leaves them with 39 players on their roster. But in all likelihood, the team will add a player to the 40-man roster before the start of the second half Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.