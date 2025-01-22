Braves Bullpen Answer Could Be a Very Familiar Face
The Atlanta Braves allowed veteran pitcher Charlie Morton to leave in free agency. But the possibility that the Braves bring back a different 40-plus-year-old hurler to help their pitching staff fill innings still exists.
The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser wrote on Jan. 20 that Jesse Chavez told her he intends to pitch during the 2025 season. Chavez turned 41 years old in August.
Chavez has become a fan favorite in Atlanta over the past two and a half seasons, which incredibly, was his fourth stint with the team. Chavez also had three shorter stints in Atlanta from 2010-22.
In August 2022, the Braves famously traded Chavez in a package to the Los Angeles Angels for current closer Raisel Iglesias. After four weeks in Los Angeles, the Angels released Chavez, and the Braves selected him off waivers the next day.
He's only pitched for the Braves since then -- Aug. 30, 2022.
With the veteran right-hander eyeing a return to the MLB in 2025, it would not be surprising if he returned to the Braves again.
Atlanta lost A.J. Minter to the New York Mets in free agency last week. Tanner Scott, who was "another pitcher of interest" for the Braves bullpen signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves also won't have all of the relief pitchers they currently have under contract in 2025. Setup man Joe Jiménez underwent offseason knee surgery and might miss the entire upcoming season.
Chavez wasn't used in a lot of high-leverage situations during 2024, but he could be part of the answer for the Braves overcoming the loss of Minter and Jiménez. Chavez posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.247 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 63.1 innings last season.
The Braves used the veteran right-hander in more vital pitching situations as recently as 2023.
"Despite his age, Chavez has now turned in four straight seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA. His collective earned run average dating back to 2021 is a sparkling 2.91, and he’s logged at least average walk rates every year along the way, with the ’24 campaign being the only one of the four wherein his strikeout rate was below-average," wrote MLB Trade Rumor's Steven Adams. "Chavez has posted better-than-average grounder rates in each of the past two seasons, too."
Chavez isn't the big offseason splash Braves Country wanted this offseason. But there won't be a Braves fan opposed to bringing back the right-hander, who has become a bit of a folk hero in Atlanta. Last year, Braves Country started an All-Star campaign for the right-hander.
The Braves should continue to pursue other bullpen upgrades. But re-adding Chavez on a 1-year deal to supplement any other addition would be a shrewd move for Atlanta.