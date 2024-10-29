Former Braves Pitcher Passes Away
The Braves organization recently lost a member from their 1966 roster, which was their first team in Atlanta.
Former pitcher Joey Jay died last month. He was 89 years old.
"Joseph Jay, a devout Christian from Largo, Florida, returned to God at St. Joseph's North Hospital on September 27, 2024," read a statement from a Florida funeral home obituary.
"Joseph will forever be remembered for his love and devotion to God and family.
"Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, five of his children, his grandchildren and great grandchildren."
According to MLB Trade Rumos' Anthony Franco, Jay began his MLB career for a $20,000 bonus in 1953 with the Milwaukee Braves. He was just 17 years old at the time.
Because of the bonus, Jay, along with several other very young MLB players who signed sizeable rookie contracts at the time, earned the nickname "bonus baby."
Jay made his MLB debut on July 21, 1953 at 17 years old. He made his first start on Sept. 20 of the same year, throwing seven shutout innings that counted officially as a complete game because rain shortened the contest.
Jay spent his first eight professional baseball seasons with the Braves organization. In 1956, still just 20 years old, he pitched entirely in the minor leagues.
After the 1960 season, the Braves traded Jay to the Cincinnati Reds for infielder Roy McMillan. With the Reds, Jay immediately became an All-Star. He led the National League with 21 wins and 4 shutouts in 1961. He repeated those numbers (21 victories, 4 shutouts) and posted a career-high 16 complete games in 1962.
Midway through his sixth season in Cincinnati, the Reds traded Jay back to the Braves, who had since moved to Atlanta. Jay went 0-4 in nine appearances with the Braves during the second half of the 1966 season. That was his last in the major leagues.
Jay finished his career with a 99-91 record and 3.77 ERA with 999 strikeouts in 1,546.1 innings. He started 203 games out of his 310 appearances.
After baseball, Jay successfully established a business career in oil drilling and other fields such as taxi-cab companies, limousine fleets, carpet-cleaning companies and building maintenance firms.