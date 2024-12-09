Mets Put Braves, NL East on Notice With Record-Breaking Juan Soto Deal
Here we go.
After weeks and weeks of speculation, the New York Mets were able to do it. They signed outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract.
The deal is not only a record for Major League Baseball but in all of professional sports.
The contract will see Soto earn an average of $51 million per season over the next decade and a half. None of the money will be deferred.
We all knew that Soto was going to sign a mammonth contract. Yet still, seeing that final figure come across as a breaking news notification Sunday night was shocking.
Soto's deal will have ramifications on players contracts for years. His signing is also the first domino of many expected to come this week in MLB free agency.
Teams who didn't land Soto will now be battling for the consolation prizes.
But the biggest impact Soto's contract could have is on the NL East. The New York Mets were just a couple games away from a World Series appearance last season without Soto. The Mets have never been very good at repeating their success. In their entire history, they've made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons just twice.
With the addition of the best hitter in free agency, though, the Mets could become the favorites in the NL East. At the very least, the top of their lineup becomes one of the best in the entire National League with Franciso Lindor at the top and Soto somewhere in the middle.
Needing to face Soto at Citi FIeld will be a scary fact of life for the Atlanta Braves and every team next season. Soto owns a career 1.175 OPS in 35 games at his new home ballpark.
Soto experienced plenty of success at Truist Park as a member of the Washington Nationals as well. Over 38 games in Atlanta during his career, Soto has slashed .328/.494/.633 with 12 home runs and 25 RBI.
His switch from the Bronx to Queens could change the Braves-Mets rivalry for years to come. The NL East never figures to be the same either.