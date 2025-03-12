Braves' Jurickson Profar Provides 2-Word Injury Update
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar will continue to be limited while he recovers from a jammed wrist. With Opening Day only two weeks away, that could be a bit concerning.
But Profar tried to alleviate all concerns about his availability for the season opener with a short response to MLB.com's Mark Bowman on Wednesday morning.
"Very confident," Profar said, via Bowman, when asked about being ready for Opening Day.
According to Bowman, Profar also smiled while delivering his two-word answer.
Bowman added in his report that Profar will not hit live pitching over the next few days while he receives treatment. But the outfielder will stand in the batter's box and track live pitches to stay sharp. Profar could also begin swinging again by the weekend.
Profar was Atlanta's big free agent signing over the winter. The outfielder agreed to join the Braves on a three-year, $42 million contract.
A 2024 All-Star, Profar projects to be Atlanta's starting left fielder over the next three seasons. He could play either corner outfield position until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns. Profar may also play right field if Acuña serves as the designated hitter to rest his knee.
But with Marcell Ozuna set to be Atlanta's every day DH, Profar will likely play left field almost all the time.
Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 94 runs to make his first All-Star team last year. He experienced the breakout campaign at 31 years old.
Because of his age, pundits have questioned whether Profar will be able to repeat his 2024 totals in Atlanta. His All-Star campaign might prove to be a "career year" rather than a breakout.
If Profar missed the beginning of the season because of his wrist injury, then it would likely prove more difficult for Profar to repeat his 2024 stat line.
But as the veteran put it, he's "very confident" his Opening Day availability won't be an issue.
Profar suffered his wrist injury on March 8 in a Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves called the injury a "jammed left wrist."
In 11 MLB seasons, Profar has hit .245 with a .726 OPS. In addition to the Padres, he's previously played for the Texas Rangers, the then Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies.