Braves Radio Host Famous for Mets Dig Announces Career Change
The Atlanta Braves elected to make some changes to their coaching staff this offseason. The organization will also see a shift in their radio network's personnel.
Braves pregame and postgame radio host on 680 The Fan Kevin McAlpin announced Wednesday that he is taking a step back to spend more time with his family.
McAlpin first made his announcement on the radio and then explained his decision in more depth in a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"To be a very, very small part of the largest radio network in all of professional sports has been an absolute honor," he said in the video. "But it's also come with a bit of a price as well.
"I've missed weddings. I've missed my kids birthdays. I've missed anniversaries with my lovely bride, Melissa. I've missed summer vacations with the kids.
"I don't say that looking for sympathy because I've been so fortunate to be around for Chipper Jones' final season in 2012. Nine trips to the playoffs in 13 years, pretty good run. Seven NL East titles, and of course, that night in Houston in November 2021 that I know none of us will ever forget....
"But it's come time for me to be more of a dad."
McAlpin continued, thanking the radio executives and program directors that hired him. McAlpin said they took a chance on him despite him being a kid from Philadelphia.
His roots in eastern Pennsylvania and Braves fandom likely explain what McAlpin arguably became most famous for during his 12-year run with 680 The Fan -- digs of the New York Mets.
When the Mets lose, McAlpin often tweets, "The Mets lost."
McAlpin didn't tweet that Wednesday when the Mets dropped Game 3 of the National League championship series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He seemed preoccupied, though, with responding to multiple fans, both supportive and critical of his work, on social media.
Finally, McAlpin addressed the messages he was receiving with one last tweet late Wednesday.
Hopefully, even as he spends more time with his family, McAlpin will see be able to excite Braves fans with his Mets dig after the Atlanta rival loses.