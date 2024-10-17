Mets 2-Time All-Star Pitcher Suggested as Potential Braves Max Fried Replacement
The Atlanta Braves may lose left-handed starter Max Fried to free agency this winter. It's possible he could land with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will be particularly painful for Braves fans.
If that happens, the best way for the Braves to deal with that loss could be to sign a different rival's starting pitcher. On Thursday, Sporting News' Patrick McAvoy proposed the idea of Atlanta targeting New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino in free agency.
"Severino will be significantly less expensive than Fried. He currently is projected to get a three-year deal worth roughly $46 million by Spotrac," McAvoy wrote. "Atlanta certainly got a good look at him facing off within the division, and it certainly could make sense to go after him.
"He is just 30 years old and wouldn't be much of a drop-off from Fried at a fraction of the cost. Atlanta certainly should look to bring Fried back, but if he does end up leaving, Severino wouldn't be a bad second option."
A year ago, Severino was coming off a very rough final season with the New York Yankees. But moving across town to Queens, the right-hander bounced back with an 11-7 record and 3.91 ERA. He also posted a 1.242 WHIP with 161 strikeouts across 182 innings in 31 starts with the Mets.
Severino made the All-Star team twice with the Yankees in 2017 and 2018. He won 19 games while posting a 3.39 ERA with the Yankees in 2018.
That was obviously more than half a decade ago. But since missing the entire 2020 season due to injury, Severino has posted a respectable 4.29 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 73 games. That includes his rough 2023 season where he had a 6.65 ERA.
Severino shouldn't be Atlanta's top choice. But as McAvoy put it, he's a strong secondary option if Fried receives a larger contract offer. Even if Fried returns, the Braves could bolster their rotation with Severino replacing Charlie Morton.
The Mets signed the 30-year-old to a 1-year, $13 million contract last offseason. Spotrac projected his average annual salary to be about $14 million if he signs a 4-year deal this winter.