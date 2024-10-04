Writing's on the Wall for Braves' Reliever Luke Jackson
The Atlanta Braves waited about a day before agreeing to exercise the team options they have for three players. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, catcher Travis d'Arnaud and reliever Aaron Bummer will all return to the team for 2025.
In total, the three contracts will cost the Braves $31.25 million. Ozuna will be the most expensive of those three players at $16 million.
There is no word yet about whether the Braves will also exercise their club option for relief pitcher Luke Jackson. But based on the fact the team picked up the options for the other three players at the same time, the writing is on the wall for Jackson -- he won't be back with the Braves next year.
Based on performance, that makes sense.
A member of the Braves 2021 championship team, Jackson returned to Atlanta in a trade deadline deal in late July. But in 16 appearances with the Braves, he posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.556 WHIP. Jackson also struck out 26 and walked 11 in 18 innings.
With the Braves and San Francisco Giants, he finished the 2024 season with a 4-3 record and 5.09 ERA in 52 appearances.
To keep Jackson, the Braves would need to exercise his $7 million option. If the team doesn't elect to exercise the option, Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent.
Jackson was one of four Braves players with club options for 2025 entering this offseason. The other three will definitely be back.
For $8 million, d'Arnaud will return to split catching repetitions with Sean Murphy. The Braves would very much prefer Murphy become the team's primary catcher again, especially with d'Arnaud turning 36 in February and set to be a free agent in 2026. But it's wonderful d'Arnaud will be back.
Bummer will return to the Braves bullpen for $7.25 million.
Without Jackson, the Braves will have to add another middle reliever, but that shouldn't be an issue. Even with potential departures from A.J. Minter and Jesse Chavez, the team has seven relief pitchers under contract for 2025. That includes Bummer and Grant Holmes, who was a spot starter in 2024.
Most importantly for Atlanta's bullpen, closer Raisel Iglesias will return.
Braves fans should remember Jackson fondly for his contributions to the 2021 championship. But his time in Atlanta appears to be finished.